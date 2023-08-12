To the editor:
Because the president can’t do his most basic job of defending our border, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency due to the surge of illegal immigrants to Massachusetts.
Who could have guessed that declaring yourself a sanctuary state – giving free healthcare, free drivers licenses, subsidized rent, food and utilities – would cause illegals to flock here?
We can send $200 billion to Ukraine to defend its border, but not a dime for our own border.
Instead of asking us to house people we know nothing about, how about
asking the president to close the border Maura?!
Jay McClenaghan
Haverhill
