To the editor:
The other day I read an article in the Boston Herald that set my blood boiling. Then, I opened my hometown paper, The Eagle-Tribune, and the exact same article got me going again.
Maybe Timothy O'Brien is a senior columnist; he obviously is not a racing person.
His column was full of errors, stereotypes, misinformation -- and if "horse racing needs to reckon with its drug issues," the subject of the column proves that they're doing just that.
Winning race horses are always tested for prohibited substances. In the ill-fated Dancer's Image derby, New England's own Peter Fuller endured the same ordeal as Bob Baffert.
In those days, the testing was casual at best. Since then, the testing has become much more scientific.
There is a whole list of medications permitted in race horses, and suggested withdrawal times. Positive tests are quantified; the results are tabulated down to ridiculously small amounts.
In this case, the medication was not "coursing through Medina Spirit's system in abundant amounts." Yes, Baffert has had positives in the past, but the number is minuscule compared to the thousands of horses he's had tested.
Today, there is a protocol in place for drug positives. It's a matter of science; there will be a hearing; there will be further testing. At some point, they'll figure out how this happened, and a decision will be made, but Baffert should not be judged by the media.
This was a wonderful race; this horse was the equine equivalent of "small town boy makes it big." The medication in question was not a part of his win.
Let's enjoy his win; it's a ray of hope for the small breeders all over the country. Let's not spoil it.
Susan K. Walsh
North Andover