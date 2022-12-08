To the editor:
Belief in a certain religion that prohibits the believer from doing something should be protected.
But when that believer enters the business domain, using that religion as a ‘cover’ to discriminate against others with whom you disagree is wrong.
So it is with the case of the woman who would not create a website for a gay couple getting married. Her religious beliefs, while protected, are not to be used against people who otherwise would receive her services, simply because of their sexual preference. We call this discrimination, a civil rights violation.
Shall a department store Santa refuse to have a little child’s picture taken upon his knee because the mother is lesbian against Santa’s religious beliefs?
Shall a soon-to-be-wed couple who enter a hair salon be refused hair styling because it is against the beautician’s religion to cut hair of a gay man?
Shall a family with children, one of whom is transgender, be refused bus service because the driver is an evangelical Christian?
Shall a man who is gay be refused entry into a state because the dominant religion, by popular vote, does not recognize him as a person?
We are not Iran. We are not Afghanistan. We are not Putin’s Russia. Americans used to strive to protect the rights of everyone. After all, we allow Nazis to march, white supremacists to use violent rhetoric, Proud Boys to cause all sorts if mischief. It would seem these are a bigger threat than any trans person, gay man, or lesbian woman.
These are not mere ‘straw man’ arguments. They are now real life possibilities as we cave into religionists who twist and contort themselves as they try to take away rights afforded to others under the guise of religious belief.
As we emerge from Trump’s boisterous America and the evangelical Christian contorted conceptions of religion and its prohibitions, remember, when religious belief causes you to do harm to a human being that is no religion at all.
It is bunk.
Michael Veves
Haverhill
