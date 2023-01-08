To the editor:
This is a response to Marc Klein’s recent letter to the editor concerning my submissions:
In a recent letter to the editor he accused me of throwing out my opinions. Well, I must admit I had a good laugh at that comment. First of all, you state that Liz Cheney is a true American hero. Isn’t that your opinion? After all, her constituency did throw her out of office — and by a large margin I might add.
You also go on to mention that “if I had watched the hearings on TV” I would know what’s going on. What makes you think I didn’t watch? I guess it was also just your opinion.
“The committee was boycotted by Republicans in an attempt to marginalize the committee to make people think the findings were controversial.” If that isn’t an opinion nothing is.
The statement that Mr Klein makes about people believing the delusion that Trump made America great again is yet another opinion that I’m sure half the country would disagree with.
So, Mr Klein, it’s not only independents who are entitled to have opinions. You, perhaps unknowingly, also have them
Joe Dagati
Haverhill
