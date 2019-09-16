To the editor:
I read your recent editorial about HOV lanes and basically agree.
But one of your justifications was a quote from Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack who said about HOV lanes, “we think as much as 80 or 90% of traffic is actually just individual people in cars.”
However, according to The Boston Globe (Sept. 13), recent studies came up with between 18 to 24% single cars in the HOV lane and the 80 to 90% was only an “anecdotal reference.” Big difference.
Politicians, car dealers and almost all TV ads, etc., throw misleading numbers around all the time. But I do depend on newspapers like yours to do some fact-checking before using figures in an editorial.
So before using statistics in editorials, please make sure they’re correct.
Russ Seidel
Newburyport