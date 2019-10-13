To the editor:
This will not be reminiscences of the frolics, Laughing Lady or the many attractions of the past ate Salisbury Beach. Instead, I have a different idea to put some life into that old beach.
While on many of my trips to the southern coastal states, I have noticed the activity around many fishing piers. They attract locals, day trippers and vacationers.
However, these piers are not just for fishing. They’re build big enough to house sit-down restaurants, gift shops and stores for the sale of fishing tackle, bait and rod rentals.
I can also imagine a boardwalk diagonal to the pier, lined with more businesses, benches and tables.
I know a feasibility study would have to be made, but fees could be charged for the use of this fishing pier to help defray costs.
This may be something off the wall, but it’s a thought.
Mike Ackarey
Salem, N.H.