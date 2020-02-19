To the editor:
I agree entirely with the sentiments expressed by Joe Maggio in his recent letter to the editor (“Driver’s license bill raises questions, concerns”).
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio misstepped badly in her support for Massachusetts drivers licenses for illegal immigrants. Like Maggio, I find it increasingly difficult to understand why more and more consideration is given to illegal residents. State and local politicians jostle to be first in line to feed, clothe, house and educate them — always at the expense of taxpaying citizens.
A driver’s license opens the door to the voting booth. In an era when we are all so concerned about the integrity of our vote, we open ourselves to electoral fraud by diluting the responsibilities and obligations that citizenship implies and confers.
Let's be honest: Massachusetts' one-party system understands full well that demographics is political destiny, and they will expend all effort to ensure the outcome they desire.
Anthony Taylor
Methuen