To the editor:
I could not believe my 80-year-old eyes and ears, as I tried to make sense of what was presented in a recent article in The Eagle-Tribune.
Methuen state Sen. Diana DiZoglio now thinks the public safety is assured if illegal immigrants are allowed driver's Licenses.
First, she is admitting that motorists are operating without a license. That cannot be possible, can it?
Will there be a requirement that the standard written test be used? Will the individual be required to speak and understand English and be able to read the signs, for instance, on the back of emergency vehicles?
As a frequent visitor to Massachusetts I am concerned. I, as a voter in national elections, am also very concerned for as I read this article, the secretary of state for Massachusetts presented an ad, "You only need a cellphone and a driver’s license to vote.”
Will the driver’s license restrict that individual's right to vote? Nowhere in the article is voter restriction mentioned.
Thinking there could not be anymore ridiculous proposed legislation from the “joint" class, another great idea emanates from the elected official who is presenting legislation to levy parking fines based on income level. (She admitted she had over $100 in unpaid fines before she got elected.)
Can we think up any more Laws to further divide us?
Please indulge me a bit more: If we feel that we need to feed breakfast and lunch to children, don't leave any out. If my child were sitting next to a child whose family is at a predetermined income level, and that child gets free meals and my child is left out because I am paying taxes and providing those taxes to pay for another parent’s child, you are going to cause issues unless you divide students by their family's income.
Joe Maggio
Newton, N.H.