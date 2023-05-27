To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for the use of swarming drone shows instead of traditional fireworks displays for Andover’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
As you know, the Andover Town Meeting recently passed an amendment requiring this year’s Jerry Silverman fireworks funds to be spent on biodegradable fireworks that have eco-friendly packaging. While I applaud the Select Board for their efforts to find a more sustainable option for our annual fireworks display, I believe that swarming drone shows are the best way to meet the spirit of this amendment.
Swarming drone shows are a relatively new technology, but they have already proven to be a popular and effective way to create stunning visual displays. Drones can be programmed to fly in formation to create a variety of shapes, patterns, and images. They can also be programmed to produce light, sound, and even music. This makes them a versatile and creative way to celebrate special occasions.
In addition to being more sustainable than traditional fireworks, swarming drone shows are also safer. There is no risk of fire or explosion, and the drones are much quieter than fireworks. This makes them a better option for communities that are concerned about noise pollution or fire safety.
I urge the Andover Select Board, and other communities, to consider using swarming drone shows for their annual fireworks display. Fireworks are a popular tradition, but they don’t need to harm the environment, especially since new technology is readily available.
E. Philip Brown
Haverhill
