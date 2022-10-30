To the editor:
I am writing in support of Jeff Dufour for state representative. It’s time. We need to have a change on Beacon Hill, and Jeff will be a refreshing new voice focused on the interests of his constituents.
Jeff is not a career politician, rather a businessman who is willing to dedicate his expertise and time to address the needs of the citizens of the 18th Essex District (Andover, Boxford, North Andover and Tewksbury).
An important reason for me writing this letter is to let people know that Jeff has been here in our local community knocking doors, meeting with the people and talking with the people. He is committed to protecting us from endless tax increases. He supports parents’ involvement in education and improving educational outcomes in our public schools, as well as transparency at the Statehouse. And he believes only legal residents should have drivers’ licenses and only citizens should vote in elections.
Jeff deserves our vote!
June Qiao
Andover
