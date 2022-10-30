To the editor:
I am voting for Jeff Dufour as state representative for the 18th Essex District. There are two main reasons why I am doing so:
First, I am a retired public school teacher, and I fully understand how important parental involvement in education is for the development of successful students. I have seen that it has encouraged my former students to be far more successful and engaged throughout their educational journey. Jeff fully supports parental involvement in all schools.
Secondly, I am a retired senior on a fixed income. I am extremely concerned that my dollar does not stretch as far as it used to. Fiscal responsibility, and staying within state budgets are paramount. This is a top concern within our community.
By voting for Jeff Dufour as our state representative, I feel confident that both the educational and economic concerns that we are facing are dealt with professionally, honestly and with integrity.
Cynthia Hopkins
North Andover
