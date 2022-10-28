To the editor:
In the race for state representative for Andover and the other towns comprising the 18th District, I hope you will join me in supporting Jeff Dufour.
Over the last two years I have gotten to know Jeff Dufour well. Jeff’s interests are our interests. Specifically he believes in transparency in government, lower taxes, and parental involvement in our education system. These are things his opponent has routinely voted against.
We need a new face in our state Legislature. We need someone who is focused on the needs of our community in this time of skyrocketing prices and unaffordable basic necessities. Jeff Dufour is that candidate.
Shishan Wang
Andover
