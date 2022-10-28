To the editor:
Jeff Dufour is the leader we need to represent the 18th Essex District on Beacon Hill.
I will be voting for Jeff on Nov. 8 because I know he is the absolute best person for the job! I know he will be laser-focused on and understand the issues that our district faces. He has been out talking with the voters, and listening to what is important to them.
I support Jeff because he is a strong proponent of fiscal responsibility and transparency, as well as active parental involvement in the public schools.
Jeff knows that fully backing our law enforcement officers will keep our communities safer, and will bring us all together.
Jeff is an organized, honest and thoughtful leader, and has decades of experience in business to back it up. He is the right person for the job.
I am looking forward to casting my vote for Jeff Dufour, I certainly hope you will too.
Jennifer Zhang-McKenna
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.