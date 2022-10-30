To the editor:
I support Jeff Dufour for the 18th Essex District state representative position.
Jeff has the integrity, honesty and grit that is needed to face the challenges of our district, and our commonwealth.
He knows what is important to the citizens of his district: fiscal responsibility, parental involvement in education, and the safety and well-being of all.
In these uncertain economic times, we need somebody who is our champion. I feel strongly that Jeff is that champion. I would encourage you to vote for Jeff Dufour this election cycle, he is exactly what our district needs for representation. He will do the job, and do it right!
I have had the pleasure of talking to Jeff on several occasions. Jeff has always been open to discuss, to listen and to understand different perspectives. Jeff will be a true moderate and balanced voice that we all miss having in the current political climate
Zhanna Chatsman
North Andover
