To the editor:
With rising unemployment rates and our economy greatly shut down due to the pandemic, it is clear that we need new leadership in our State House. We need to focus on building the economy and creating jobs, not shutting them down.
The person prepared to do that is Jeff DuFour, who is running to be our state representative.
Unlike the incumbent, DuFour has business experience. He knows how to create jobs and strengthen the economy from years as an information systems project manager.
He has been endorsed by our nation’s leading small business advocates, the National Federation of Independent Business.
DuFour will be a voice for small business. This pandemic destroyed the small businesses that run our economy and are at the heart of our communities. They desperately need a voice in the State House to support their wishes.
Dufour is that man. He will fight for the common man, the small businesses and the people of this state.
I am going to vote for the job’s candidate, Jeff DuFour for state
Jennifer Dube
North Andover