To the editor:
Did Hannah Duston kill Native Americans? Yes. Were some of them children? Yes. Were their deaths violent? Yes.
However, do most of the people attempting to deface and remove the Duston statue in Haverhill understand her whole story or what truly happened? Absolutely not.
Duston was kidnapped by American Indians from her Haverhill home in 1697, with her aunt, Mary, by her side and attempting to support her, as she had given birth to a baby named Martha only days before. The natives forced Duston and others from the Haverhill area up toward Canada, and during this they "brained" her six pound infant. That means they grabbed the baby by the feet and swung her head into a tree.
Days and days later, Duston and the others who were kidnapped fought back, killing their kidnappers and scalping them, rowing back to the Haverhill area on their own down the Merrimack River.
I may just be a high school student, but even I understand, when adults do not, that Duston was not inspired by race in her actions. She was angry, healing, fighting for her life, protective, and her child had been murdered in front of her, because the kidnappers were "annoyed" by the crying.
Erasing her history in an attempt to be politically correct or stay in office shows weakness and ignorance, and those in support should be ashamed.
Amelia Paquette
Haverhill