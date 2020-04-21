To the editor:
Wednesday, April 22, marks the 50th celebration of Earth Day in more than 193 countries across the globe.
This holiday was first created in 1970 to respond to the Santa Barbara oil spill that occurred in 1969 and involved more than 3 million gallons of oil and the killing of more than 10,000 wildlife such as dolphins and seabirds.
The first Earth Day celebration occurred in the United States at thousands of colleges and universities where students protested in favor of environmental reform.
Now Earth Day expands far beyond the United States, and around 1 billion people celebrate each year.
Now the goal of Earth Day is to educate and mobilize people about the environmental issues we are facing such as air pollution, rising sea levels and human health. This will result in mass education, volunteering and advocacy for a cleaner earth. This year Earth Day celebrations will mostly occur online. Many environmental activists, groups like Citizens Climate Lobby, are holding web conferences to discuss plans for advocacy and to educate people about climate change. Most clean-up projects will be held but with social distancing in mind.
By marking the 50th celebration of Earth Day, we can come together and educate ourselves about the environmental issues we are facing.
Earth Day was cerated to protest a man-made disaster but now goes beyond that to educate all about the importance of our home.
Megan Pardoe
Nashua