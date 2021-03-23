To the editor:
Another day, another White-on-Asian violent atrocity, this one the worst yet and still another black eye for the U.S. Capitol-storming, election-denying demographic.
Apparently there is a large segment of former President Trump's supporters who still don’t get the fact that the bat or dog bites transferring the COVID-19 coronavirus in China’s Wuhan province to human beings in late 2019 could’ve happened somewhere in Madagascar instead. Or in some sleepy, dusty Texas Panhandle town. Or maybe a border city on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts line.
No, it’s much easier to follow former Trump’s xenophobic lead, calling the infection the “China virus” as part of his evil rhetoric, and add innocent Asian Americans to the list of those for his fans to hate.
The atrocity last week in Atlanta involved the assassination of eight people in massage parlors at three different locations. Six were of Asian descent. Robert Aaron Long is being held and has already given information linking himself with the murders, according to police, and footage from cameras recorded him in the area as well.
This year-plus crime wave against a blameless segment of our population has actually intensified in recent months despite the proliferation of the three new vaccines that are hopefully spelling the slow end of the pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate (targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) reported nearly 4,000 domestic criminal attacks since early 2020, many of them physical, including the attack on a 91-year-old man who was roughed up and shoved bodily onto the ground in Oakland, California.
A number of similar sneak attacks against older Asian men and women have been captured on street cams, and the most common modus operandi is for a younger white man to collide roughly from behind with the elderly victim, spilling him or her onto the pavement and then continuing on quickly. One wonders if the same perpetrators would be as eager to engage in one-on-one assaults with a young, fit 20-something Asian-American under the same circumstances.
It’s unfortunately easier for some to spread conspiracies about the coronavirus, instead of the basic fact that the spread began with the horrendous transfer of saliva among mammals.
One wonders if cooler heads will prevail at some point, or if we have even reached the tipping point of an ugly, irrational mentality. Decent Americans continue to be disgusted by the cycle of violence that now explodes in the news nearly every single day.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.