To the editor:
I am writing in support of Christina Eckert, a candidate for representative from the 2nd Essex District.
As a lifelong resident of Haverhill, and one who made the decision to raise my children here, I have found her to be a reliable presence in Haverhill over the past few years.
Eckert's involvement with the Clean River Project has meant so much to me; the protection of the Merrimack River and other waterways is a very important issue, and she has been tireless in advocating for this.
I’ve been so impressed by her work with the Boxford Council on Aging. Everything she does, she does really well.
In contrast, I have literally never seen the incumbent representative in Haverhill.
Eckert has knocked on my door, and she's been ready and willing to discuss her qualifications and positions on the issues.
I hope your readers will consider voting for her.
Susan M. Goecke
Haverhill