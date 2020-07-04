To the editor:
I support Christina Eckert for state representative of the 2nd Essex District because she will fight to protect my rights as a woman.
Under a current administration where female rights are constantly being debated by mainly white males, it seems as though I have no control over my own body, and reproductive rights specifically.
Therefore, I support leaders who actively advocate for women, and Christina is exactly that candidate.
I believe that access and ability for a women to receive an abortion, by her own choice, is a basic human right. With the recent proposition to codify Roe v. Wade (1973) in Massachusetts, it is more important than ever to have leaders that will advocate for women's rights.
This is an important step for our state to take, as it will ensure that all women will be able to have an abortion regardless of age, socioeconomic status and insurance coverage.
Eckert is an advocate for women, and as there is still ample opposition to pro-choice rights, electing her as state representative will add another voice to ensure that the Roe Act is passed in Massachusetts.
I will be voting Eckert in the November election, and I highly recommend all 2nd Essex District voters do so as well.
Lili Teichner
Boxford