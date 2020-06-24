To the editor:
Growing up in Boxford, it would be hard not to know Christina Eckert. My entire life, she has been advocating for public school students such as myself.
Eckert co-founded the Masconomet Education Foundation. Working with the foundation, she used her fundraising skills to raise over $400,000 to fund the construction of new STEM labs in the middle and high schools.
I am a member of the Masconomet High School class of 2020, and my classmates and I have directly benefited from her work. Access to the new STEM labs has allowed me and my classmates to explore new interests. These labs enable students to further their interests in different fields they otherwise would not have the opportunity to experience.
Eckert has well thought out ideas and strategies for improving schools in our district. She understands that a good education is essential to the future of a student and also for the future of this district.
We need a candidate for state representative who has shown that fighting for our schools is a top priority, which Christina Eckert has demonstrated she is capable of time and time again.
Luke Chadwick
Boxford