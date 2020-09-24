To the editor:
In the noisy political world we live in, it’s easy to forget what elections are all about: Who is the best leader for their constituents?
Christina Eckert, running for state representative in the 2nd Essex District, is the right person for our community -- especially for our working neighbors.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve all been hearing a lot about “essential workers.” The working men and women of the 2nd Essex have always deserved our support, which means protecting their hard-earned rights -- the right to organize, earn a living wage, secure pension benefits and, most importantly, access sick leave and quality, affordable healthcare.
Eckert -- a union member herself -- stood alongside our workers during the 2018 lockout at National Grid. As our representative, she will protect both the Prevailing Wage Law and the Taxpayer Protection Act, also known as the Pacheco Law.
Her record is clear. Eckert has always fought to protect and expand workers’ rights, and it is now our turn to fight for her.
Bob Watts
Georgetown