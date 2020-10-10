To the editor:
I am writing to encourage any and all voters who want to see real solutions to problems and solid forward progress in our towns and state to vote for Christina Eckert for state representative. She is running in the 2nd Essex District, which includes portions of Boxford; Groveland; portions of Haverhill; Merrimac, West Newbury and Newbury.
I have gotten to know Eckert over the past three years and have found her to be a person of the highest integrity and highest ethical standards, well informed on issues, focused and fully committed to working for the good of all of us.
Please take the time to visit her website, EckertForRep.com.
Also, please visit her opponent's website. This is an excellent way to contrast the two candidates.
Eckert is a proven leader. In her years of public service, when she has seen a problem, she has stepped up and taken action.
When the combined sewer overflow into the Merrimack River became known as a problem several years ago, she joined the Merrimack River Watershed Council and became co-director.
When her sons started at Masconomet High School, there was no parent association. She co-founded the Masconoment Education Foundation, helping raise $400,000 for a STEM lab at no taxpayer cost.
Eckert has been endorsed by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, AFL-CIO, Sierra Club, Massachusetts Association of State Engineers and Scientists, 350 Mass Action and United Healthcare Workers East.
I hope your readers give her their enthusiastic vote. She will make the finest state representative.
Patricia Skibbee
West Newbury