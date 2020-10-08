To the editor:
We are writing to express our strong support for Christina Eckert for state representative for the Massachusetts 2nd Essex District. Having had the opportunity to work with and observe her in a variety of local and regional roles, we are impressed by her commitment to the local youth population, the senior citizen community and the environment.
We had the pleasure of getting to know Eckert in her role as director of development at the Community Giving Tree. She was instrumental in building a small, home-grown initiative into a thriving organization providing clothing and basic necessities to more than 10,000 children annually in Merrimack Valley and North Shore communities.
As a board member of the Boxford Council on Aging, she has worked tirelessly to raise funds for a new community/senior center, as well as supporting a COVID-19 effort to provide groceries and local necessities to local seniors.
In 2019, she served as co-executive director of the Merrimack River Watershed Council, working to protect the river and surrounding communities from sewerage overflows and chemical pollution.
She remains an active member of the board and continues to work with stakeholders in communities along the river, with plans to address clean water issues in the Statehouse.
Eckert is principled, intelligent and hardworking. We ask your readers to join us in voting for her Nov. 3. We are confident she will serve us well.
Brian and Linda Shea
Jayne and David Smallman
Boxford