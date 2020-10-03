To the editor:
Christina Eckert is fighting for women’s reproductive rights and control over our bodies. She is fighting for stricter laws to combat domestic violence and programs to help victims escape the cycle of abuse.
She is fighting for comprehensive healthcare for people of all income levels.
Planned Parenthood Action Fund recently endorsed Eckert, which shouldn’t surprise any of us who follow her work. For over 100 years, Planned Parenthood has provided affordable high-quality care for women, men and young people.
Planned Parenthood provides lifesaving cancer screenings, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and treatment, contraception and safe, legal abortion.
One in five women, including myself, has received care from Planned Parenthood.
Eckert received the esteemed endorsement of the NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts PAC, which for the last 50 years has been fighting for our freedom to use birth control, paid parental leave and access to abortion care.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Lenny Mirra, a self-described “pro-choice Republican”, opposes the ROE Act, which will ensure that “anyone, regardless of age, income, or insurance, can access safe legal abortion."
According to Planned Parenthood, the ROE Act “is our chance to dismantle discriminatory barriers to safe, legal abortion in Massachusetts.” Sadly, when it comes to women’s rights, dismantling discriminatory barriers doesn’t interest Mirra.
We need a sharp leader who sees the loss of older feminist icons as a calls to action and gets to work. We need a courageous advocate who defends women’s rights.
Christina Eckert is the only candidate who has shown us that she is up to the task.
Vanessa Graham
West Newbury