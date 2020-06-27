To the editor:
I joined Christina Eckert’s team as a fellow because I am a seeker of justice.
As an undergraduate student preparing for law school, I’ve learned that law — lawyering and legislating — is a tool for social change. Though I anticipate practicing law one day, I stay devoted to politics at the local, state and national levels, for the two are in direct relation with one another.
Growing up in Boxford, I saw Eckert as a community member who worked for a better town, a better district and a better world. I believe she holds the same mindset that I do: one can further extend their fight for justice by working within the institution of government.
The U.S. Supreme Court decisions released last week are great victories that we seekers of justice are celebrating. The decision to block the Trump administration from rescinding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and protect members of the LGBTQIA+ community from discrimination in the workplace, align with Eckert’s priorities and her team’s mission.
As a resident of the 2nd Essex District, it is important to me that Eckert not only align with these decisions but be one step ahead of them. As a state representative, she will work to secure the rights of all individuals.
While we celebrate these decisions, we also must acknowledge the importance of legislating in anticipation of times when the Supreme Court may fail us.
Local politics is not always headlined like Supreme Court decisions but it should be. We must elect Christina Eckert because she will fight for justice.
Sydney Brooke
Boxford