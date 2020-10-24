To the editor:
I am voting for Christina Eckert for state representative for Massachusetts, and I urge other voters to vote for her too.
Eckert listens to you, understands your needs and concerns, and acts to address them. She has the qualities I most value in a representative:
Experience - Eckert has worked for 13 years at the director level in community development, education and environmental protection.
Common sense - Eckert offers practical solutions to the problems of increasing health costs, the state’s underfunding of education and low wages.
Aligned with today’s realities - Eckert’s focus on health care, including the opioid crisis, public education and the environment mirrors the concerns of voters of all ages.
I urge your readers to check out where Eckert stands on issues by going to her website (www.eckertforrep.com).
We deserve a representative who is unafraid to take action to make our community sustainable.
Carol Crowell
Haverhill