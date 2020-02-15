To the editor:
Under Donald Trump’s presidency, my net worth has increased about 30%. True for everyone? I seriously doubt it.
Will I spend it? No, my grandchildren will need it to cope with the economic impact of unchecked climate change and the burgeoning deficit (which has risen by about the same percentage as my 401(k)).
Will I vote for him? Not in a million years. The harm this man has done to truth, justice, and integrity in our society far outweighs the economic benefit to stock market investors like me. Money isn’t everything.
I support politicians who take the high road and work for the benefit of those who need it — not just their friends and cronies.
Mary Howard
Haverhill