To the editor:
Many people in New Hampshire are affected by the present gun laws, enacted by our government. Most feel they can protect themselves by having a firearm, and these are law abiding citizens. Others want to restrict constitutional gun rights, even after a confidential background check to buy and carry here in New Hampshire.
Growing up on a farm, my mother taught me how to handle a firearm at age 10. At age 12, I downed by first deer for meat to feed my family — as I have so many more times over the years. Good hunters know the laws.
We should not be under threat of having our firearms confiscated by every do-gooder making laws in Concord. These misinformed people think they are helping the public. However, they compound the problem.
What happens if firearms are taken from law abiding citizens? Who would protect you?
As for those with mental impairments, they receive special attention by relatives and are prohibited by family members from getting firearms.
As for criminals, they do not get background checks, they buy guns on the street and use them to harm innocent people.
In the histories of Germany and Russia, governments took people’s guns. Look what happened when people there lost their freedoms.
These left-wing, liberal do-gooders would lead us to destruction in America and New Hampshire if they got their way.
We all want to be safe. However, you are not going to stop most anyone from getting weapons if they are determined to do it.
Ed Brooks
Salem, N.H.