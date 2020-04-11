To the editor:
Regarding the March 26 story by The Associated Press, “Citing virus, EPA has stopped enforcing environmental laws”:
With news of COVID-19 appearing at every corner, it is easy to overlook the Trump administration having paused environmental regulations. Though the pandemic is certainly dangerous for our nation, we must also remember the threat that climate change poses for our future.
Regardless of how the pandemic appears to have placed a hold on our lives, it is important to note that the climate will not cease to change simply because environmental regulations are pushed back.
Personally I am afraid of the increasing risk of floods within my city of Beverly. Should the next major storm bring the ocean’s water past the wall at Dane Street Beach — as recent storms have threatened and succeeded to — then there’s a high risk of saltwater flooding the basements of my house and the other houses on my street.
I fear the financial and emotional burden that flooding will have on my family and friends.
Our planet needs the national environmental regulations to be resumed and for Reps. Marjorie Decker and Sean Garballey’s H. Bill 2836 to be passed here in Massachusetts so that our state will be powered by 100% renewable energy by the year 2045.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to protect our environment must continue.
Sophia Boucher
Beverly