To the editor:
On behalf of all of us at Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped to support our mission of keeping older adults and people with disabilities safe and independent in their homes.
In addition, their response to our holiday appeal was record-breaking in its generosity.
COVID-19 presented us with ongoing challenges we had never faced before. However, it was their thoughtful contributions as donors, volunteers and advocates that made a marked difference in our ability to help those we serve.
Our consumers may include members of your own family, your friends or neighbors -- people having difficulty stretching their Social Security dollars or who are otherwise impacted by the pandemic and life’s sudden emergencies.
The gifts of our donors, volunteers and advocates support crucial resources like Meals on Wheels and the Elder Brown Bag Program. Their donations keep a house warm, replace broken eyeglasses and pay for rides to the doctor.
Every year, our agency serves more than 40,000 older people in 28 communities in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore. It truly takes a village to accomplish this work, to keep consumers living comfortably at home.
I am profoundly grateful for the role played by our donors, volunteers and advocates in helping us begin the new tear on this incredibly hopeful note.
Joan Hatem-Roy
Chief Executive Officer
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore
Lawrence