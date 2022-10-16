To the editor:
Mark Pearson is running for his fourth term representing N.H. Rockingham District 34. In this time of political extremism and national confusion, I heartily endorse his for state representative.
Mark a Republican, is well experienced and about to complete his sixth term in the House. He chairs the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee and the Joint Legislative Department of Health and Human Services Oversight Committee.
As one who is the CEO of a small medical center, Mark brings his wisdom and experiences to these committees. Mark has a national focus, being one of 48 legislators around the country invited to spend several days at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta where he took the opportunity to give them criticism and suggestions for change. He pointed out several things New Hampshire residents found troubling with the way the CDC handled the pandemic. Some of his recommendations resulted in recent changes by the CDC and we thank him for getting results nationally.
Mark also has a local focus and collaborated with state Sen. Regina Birdsell and the Hampstead Selectmen. He made sure the town would not lose out on an about $160,000 tax payment from Hampstead Hospital when the state bought it from a private entity.
Additionally, he honors our present, former and deceased service members by taking a leadership role in Memorial and Veterans Day events in Hampstead and Kingston.
If you want someone who will look out for the little guy, Mark’s your man! Please vote for Mark Pearson on Nov. 8.
Howie Steadman
Hampstead
