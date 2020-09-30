To the editor:
I am a women and gender studies major at Simmons University, and reproductive freedom is an issue that I am passionate about. I find it frustrating to watch legislators put up obstacles that strip away women’s rights.
I was drawn to Christina Eckert’s campaign for state representative in part because of her support of the ROE Act. While Rep. Lenny Mirra is on record opposing the ROE Act, Eckert believes reproductive freedom is a non-negotiable human right.
Currently there is a lot of misinformation around what the ROE Act really means. The ROE Act is about providing equitable access to abortion, ensuring accessible healthcare to those who need it, and protecting young people’s health, safety and privacy.
It would expand abortion access to women in their third trimester, only if the health of the mother is threatened or if the fetus has died, or has fatal anomalies incompatible with sustainable life.
Currently, if a woman receives this devastating diagnosis, she has to seek care outside the state. We should take care of our own residents in their time of need.
Since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reproductive freedom is threatened now more than ever, and it is critical that the ROE Act is passed. We must honor Ginsburg’s legacy by electing representatives who will actively protect reproductive healthcare.
Planned Parenthood and NARAL have endorsed Eckert because she stands up for those rights. I hope your readers will join me in supporting Christina Eckert, the one real pro-choice candidate in this race.
Lola Getz
Merrimac