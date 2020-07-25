To the editor:
Recently there was a letter featured in this newspaper emphasizing the importance of the youth vote. While highlighting some of the recent declines in youth voting and noting the average age and turnout of older voters, there was one thing I noticed that we aren’t talking about — unopposed candidates.
Currently our Democratic incumbent, Lori Trahan, is running for reelection for Congress unopposed. Additionally there are state Senate and state House of Representatives positions being run for unopposed.
This is not a letter in favor or in opposition for any candidate or candidates in particular. Rather this is a letter to oppose those who run unopposed.
What sort of democracy can we tout and what sort of choice can we encourage our youth voters to make when some of our elected officials are already shoe-ins for their positions because there is nobody running against them?
If you look at the 3rd Congressional District, there is a population of nearly 750,000 people. Yet, there isn’t a single one of them willing to compete against Trahan?
It is too late now, because of filing deadlines, to create opposition. But this is not something we can continue to allow to happen.
We must not allow our elected officials to get comfortable in their positions. Their ideas must be challenged, if for nothing more than the sake of making them think harder on the issues.
Dave Michienzi
Haverhill