To the editor:
President Donald Trump stated that this will be the most corrupt presidential election in history. He is right but not for the reasons he claims.
The corruption and fraud will be coming from him and the Republican Party, who will be using every trick they can to exclude minority voters (who tend to favor Democrats) and game the vote-counting. Let me count the ways:
— Strict voter ID laws — a solution looking for a problem — designed to exclude poor citizens who have difficulty getting or affording the requisite picture IDs. The reality is that fraud on the voter side is insignificant, thanks to numerous safeguards.
— Voter list purges heavily weighted in favor of excluding poor minority voters, who tend to move more than middle class whites.
— Laws that strip away the right to vote if one is convicted of a felony, even after the sentence has been served. This disproportionately disenfranchises African Americans since they are sent to prison at many times the rate of whites.
— Felons lists heavily weighted in favor of inclusion.
— Partisan elected secretaries of state in charge of the same elections they are running in.
— Closing or consolidating polling places in minority neighborhoods, even moving them to another town, and placing the broken voting machines there.
— Posting signs in minority neighborhoods fraudulently saying that the polling place has been moved or to vote on a different day.
— Republican operatives registering voters and destroying any forms marked "Democrat.”
- Sending operatives into minority neighborhoods, sometimes armed, to tell residents they will be arrested at the polls if they have any unpaid bills.
— Jamming telephone lines at Democratic calling centers on Election Day.
— Plans by white supremacists to send armed poll watchers to minority precincts to intimidate voters.
— Retaining thousands of lawyers to challenge results in any state where they lose. This follows on their stuffing the federal courts with carefully selected, partisan, right-wing judges inclined to rule in their favor (remember Bush v. Gore in 2000).
— Limiting mail-in and early voting so that people must choose between voting and risking COVID-19.
— Waging a 40-year campaign to bankrupt and privatize the post office (now due to run out of funds this summer), possibly threatening the ability to vote by mail.
— Use of touch-screen, computerized voting machines that do not print out a hard copy receipt that would allow for auditing the results or doing a proper recount. These are notoriously prone to error and breakdowns, and vulnerable to hacking.
— Trump declining to appoint enough governors to the Federal Election Commission for a quorum, rendering it unable to monitor election law violations.
All of these tactics have been regularly used by Republicans since at least the 2000 election.
If I had a few thousand words, I would document them in great detail.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen