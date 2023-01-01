To the editor:
In response to the Dec. 26 editorial, “Cleaner air, arriving soon by US mail,” I would like to thank you for highlighting the important decision by the US Postal Service to increase their purchase of electric postal delivery vans from 10% to 62%.
For me this is truly a bright light for the holidays that shows how when we work together we can make changes that can slow and finally halt the heating of the climate caused by burning fossil fuels. It took civil society groups marshalling public outrage, states suing the Postal Service, and finally Congress with $3 billion funding in the Inflation Reduction Act to make this happen.
My wish for the New Year is for the energy and momentum on climate change of 2022 to accelerate in 2023, so we have a chance to leave a healthy and thriving planet for all of the world’s children and grandchildren.
Robert Buckner
Sierra Madre, California
