To the editor:
Raytheon Technologies Corp. and the 2,500 workers of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1505 have begun contract negotiations.
For 75 years, Local 1505 has been a driving force in Raytheon’s success. The relationship provided good jobs both within Raytheon and in many vendor companies in the area.
The Merrimack Valley has benefitted because these incomes support our community. The economic impact is enormous.
Unfortunately, the new Raytheon Technologies (RTX) is looking to decimate this contract. Our division headquarters has been moved from Massachusetts to Tucson, Arizona, and RTX has already begun shipping work to other states.
The level of respect shown our union during these negotiations has been deplorable. We are worried about the potential impact on us and the entire Merrimack Valley.
Let’s not forget the damage done in the late ’90s when Raytheon closed the Lowell plant, and that city lost 4,000 employees. RTX has made statements about cutting the Andover workforce in half by 2023.
These negotiations are becoming an uphill battle despite the Raytheon Missiles and Defense division of RTX showing profits up 13% in the last year, in spite of the pandemic.
RTX also has a cash balance of $34 billion.
All we are asking is an equitable contract for our future — one that RTX can clearly afford.
We are looking to all our local politicians to assist us in our fight to keep the entire Merrimack Valley economically healthy. We’re hopeful they will contact RTX and ask them to offer a fair contract.
Michael Zagami
Business Manager
IBEW Local 1505