To the editor:
Am I writing this letter as a concerned citizen or as a mother? I guess both, but more importantly as a mother.
My heart goes out to the family who lost their child in a tragic accident in Andover’s Elm Square. I tried crossing that intersection with my two small children to go to the library, a frightening experience. We got stuck in the middle of the street because of cars coming in every direction. I was so upset I called the police station and expressed my frustrations, but was told it was a state issue.
So I attended a meeting that our then- state representative was also attending and approached her about my concerns for safe crossings in Elm Square. She told me she would look into it. My children are now grown with children of their own. Should it really take this long to fix a safety issue? We can dig up parking lots to redecorate, install chicanes to flatten tires, but we can’t address safety downtown?
My heart aches for this family, knowing it very well could have been my family. This is the perfect opportunity for local politicians to get those votes, but who is going to be concerned enough about children’s safety to do it without the cameras on?
Barbara MacKenzie
Andover
