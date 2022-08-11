To the Editor:
As the thermometer rose in the first week of August, so did our electricity rates! I have asthma and greatly benefit from air conditioning on hot and humid days. Now I must choose between my health and paying my electric bill. Or maybe not?
New Hampshire already has some of the highest utility rates in the country because of our state’s reliance on fossil fuels. We now have the lowest renewable energy standards in New England.
The good news is that on July 29 the Public Utility Commission voted to allow cities and towns to develop community power, which will allow everyone to have access to lower utility bills.
Secondly, the Inflation Reduction Act will provide many new opportunities. The law provides for the development of renewables in the US and will allow us to again be competitive. There is even a $7,500 rebate for the purchase of a used electric vehicle!
We must act on these opportunities! First, the Joint Legislative Committee on Rules will be holding a meeting on Aug. 18 to decide whether or not to approve the Community Power rules. They are accepting public input. The time and place will be posted on their website. It is important for everyone to participate.
Secondly, we must take an active role in our state’s renewable development to save money and attract good jobs to our state by demanding elected officials work on our behalf.
Clean energy means cheaper utilities.
We will all breathe a little easier!
Peg Breault
Salem, N.H.
