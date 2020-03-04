To the editor:
In November, a New Hampshire Supreme Court order would have halted a projected 35% of alteration of terrain permit applications that are reviewed by the Department of Environmental Services.
These permits apply to industrial, commercial and residential earth-moving operations within the state.
The department’s regulation specified that projects requiring these permits may “not result in adverse impacts” to state- or federally-listed threatened or endangered species.
Traditionally the department has enforced the regulation by allowing developers who are seeking alteration of terrain permits to offer plans that would mitigate their projects’ unavoidable impacts on threatened or endangered species. The court’s order changed this process by requiring the department to adhere to the plain language of the regulation rather than working with developers to minimize the impacts of their projects.
As a result, Department of Environmental Services released an emergency rule that changed the regulation to say projects seeking an alteration of terrain permit cannot “jeopardize the continued existence” of threatened or endangered species or destroy critical habitats.
The department cited “substantial fiscal harm to the state or its citizens” as the rationale for changing the stringent regulation.
Had the department not responded and interpreted the regulation as it was originally and plainly written, there would have been unanticipated delays on development projects and adverse impacts on individuals and businesses applying for alteration of terrain permits.
Gov. Chris Sununu and the Department of Environmental Services did the right thing by pursing emergency changes to the regulation and allowing these projects to continue in the Granite State while protecting threatened or endangered species.
Rep. Daryl Abbas
Salem