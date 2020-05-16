To the editor:
To say this is an extraordinary time is an understatement. In a mere two months we have all moved from the daily uncertainty and anxiety caused by a sweeping pandemic, to the knowledge that together we can rise to meet unparalleled demands for critical care.
Not only was COVID-19 unexpected, it was fierce. In one fell swoop it changed every detail of health care and quickly exposed our readiness and skill.
It tested our systems, staff and our ability to respond rapidly to the needs of our communities.
However, with the men and women of the greater Merrimack Valley Emergency Medical Services by our side, we persevered.
Our EMS partners respond to very real danger with courage. They enter patients’ homes and deliver care well before reaching the door of the hospital’s emergency room.
They respond when called – every time — and as a result we are able to care for our communities, protect the vulnerable and deliver care to critically ill patients with a high level of skill and compassion.
We couldn’t be more proud to call the EMS teams in the Merrimack Valley our “partners.”
We are grateful for their work, and we thank each member of every EMS team that serves Holy Family Hospital for their tenacity, excellence and tireless approach to doing what is right for the communities we all serve.
Craig Jesiolowski
President, Holy Family Hospital
Methuen