To the editor:
When the Columbia Gas disaster happened, North Andover faced an unprecedented moment in our town's history. Thousands were evacuated before spending months without reliable heat or hot water; dozens experienced fires, with several so big that some families lost almost everything.
From that tragedy North Andover showed itself that, despite times when we differ in opinions, our spirit is rooted in one community. And while we have come so far since those scary hours, weeks and months following the disaster, there remains much work to be done.
That is why I am voting for Laura Bates for Selectman.
Like my own and so many families, she and her family live in the impacted area. She saw firsthand the chaos Columbia Gas created for so many; and she saw the value that good communication and planning can produce when our town departments work together.
But that work isn't done.
I've spent years volunteering with her at the Atkinson School. I've seen the careful, analytical approach she takes when tackling challenges - no doubt influenced by her career as an engineer.
As North Andover looks toward the next several years of recovery and repairing our neighborhoods' infrastructure, I know our entire community will be well-served by her professional background, personal experiences and genuine commitment to see our whole community made one.
Laura Bates’ perspective and voice will benefit all of North Andover. I hope your readers will join me in giving her one of their two votes for selectman on March 31.
Pamela Pietrowski
North Andover