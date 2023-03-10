To the editor:
Mind control is the threat to our nation that no one discusses, perhaps proving its pervasiveness. Brainwashing is the process of getting an individual to stop questioning, stop listening, stop feeling, and only believe what the indoctrinator tells them to believe.
“Racism”, “white supremacy,” and “white privilege” are oft-repeated terms used to propagandize.
The battle in the U.S.A. is freedom vs. slavery.
“Racism” is the disguise for “we want to make you our slaves.”
Other tools include making citizens wear “slave masks” and take the “slave vaccine.”
In my life, segregation was made illegal.
In my elementary school years, discrimination in hiring, residence, purchasing, using public spaces, etc., was made illegal.
I’ve observed a steady decrease in racial bias among those I come in contact with. Yet I’m told through this publication, among others, that the opposite is the case.
The Eagle-Tribune expects me to reject my own experience and believe what it tells me to.
No thank you.
Christopher Beale
Methuen
