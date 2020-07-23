To the editor:
With the new school year quickly approaching, much talk is circulating concerning COVID-19 protocol. Let's not forget about other school matters at hand, such as the Keeping Girls in School Act.
Around the world many girls between the ages of 10 and 19 are being kept from gaining an education and forced to stay home in order to begin young mother roles.
This creates a large intellectual barrier between males and females, and in turn that affects the economy in a negative way.
If girls had rights to equal education in these countries, it would then boost the economy and create a positive impact on low-income populations.
I hope that Sen. Elizabeth Warren will take a step and support the Keeping Girls in School Act to help empower young women and close the gender gap.
Cailey Melville
Haverhill