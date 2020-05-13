To the editor:
As I reflect during National Nurses Week on my 25-year career in home care, I’m reminded of numerous changes due to COVID-19.
We review symptoms over the phone prior to each visit so we’re not walking into an exposure situation without being aware of it. We also run down what patients can expect before we come into their home.
A lot of it is allaying fear and reassuring them we practice good hand hygiene, wear masks and gloves and maintain proper technique.
It’s a scary time for everyone. My husband and kids worry for my safety, but I’m prepared and careful. I’m a home health nurse because I recognize there’s a need for everyone to receive the care they deserve.
I don’t judge others, but what if all clinicians said I don’t want to take care of anyone with COVID-19? I just hope it passes and we all move forward and learn from it.
With that said, my heart goes out to people who have lost someone, or become financially destitute or otherwise suffered immensely from the virus.
My advice during this uncertain time is to please wear face masks and not question it. Don’t discard your gloves on the street, and don’t judge if you see a home care nurse going into a house wearing full personal protective equipment.
We’re as anxious about COVID-19 as everybody else, but we’re fully trained and prepared to deal with it – each day at a time, and each patient at a time.
Katie Noonan
Hallmark Health VNA
(part of Lawrence-based Home Health Foundation)
Malden