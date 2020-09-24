To the editor:
I write in opposition to our administration’s position to let COVID-19 run its course.
I would remind all citizens of the United States that these 200,000 deaths and millions of COVID-19 cases represent front-line workers; breadwinners; caregiving parents and grandparents; children; immuno-compromised individuals already fighting other deadly diseases; and so many more.
When polio was a pubic health concern, public health measures made a difference, and these were not mocked. Americans should wake up and speak up. They should vote as well.
Everyone must do their part and make a difference.
Ellen VanArsdale
North Andover