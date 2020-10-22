To the editor:
In the late 1700s, English-Irish philosopher and statesman Edmund Burke wrote, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Throughout history good people have found themselves in the presence of behaviors that were unkind, hurtful, threatening and dangerous.
As we observe such events, many of us are reminded of this proverb.
Over the past few weeks, the Democratic office in Salem and several women working there were harassed, called vile names and threatened by men who hold different political views. These men misunderstand certain Democratic proposals and refuse to stop shouting long enough to have a conversation about them.
The signs they hold are offensive and not fit for public view, especially not in sight of families with young children, or in front of family-oriented businesses.
These bullies are acting with evil intent. I am calling on the good citizens of Salem, especially our Republican committee members, to speak up and speak out against this dangerous behavior.
Thankfully, some already have done so.
We are, after all, patriots -- citizens who love, protect and serve our families and our country. Our political positions my differ, but we all want what helps keep all of us safe and healthy and allows our businesses to thrive.
Carla Billingham
Salem, N.H.