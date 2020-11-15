To the editor:
I thank the voters of District 3 for turning out to vote in record numbers, and for their support, which resulted in a decisive victory on Election Day. I am honored to be elected to serve as the next executive councilor for District 3.
I am grateful for the tremendous support throughout the district from campaign volunteers, donors, endorsers, polling officials and the more than 163,600 residents who voted in the election.
I appreciate the efforts of my opponent, Mindi Messmer, and her graciousness for reaching out to congratulate me.
When I am sworn into office on Jan. 3, the 260,000 residents I am charged with representing and protecting will always be my priority.
Throughout the pandemic, I fought for families, small businesses, first responders, health care providers, etc. I promise to increase that level of commitment on day one.
Lastly, it is the goal of Gov. Chris Sununu to return New Hampshire’s economy to its pre-COVID-19 level, while protecting public health, in the midst of this unprecedented public health crisis. The fiduciary responsibility of an executive councilor will play a critical role in reaching that metric.
I am prepared to question sole-source contracts, thoroughly vet contract recipients, examine state contracts and proceed with appointments in a timely manner, all
while being a watchdog of our state’s treasury.
Janet Stevens
Executive councilor-elect, District 3
Rye