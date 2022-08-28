To the editor:
As the elected clerk of courts and magistrate for the Essex County Superior Court, I proudly endorse Sheriff Kevin Coppinger for re-election.
His re-election is not only warranted, but it is essential to the residents of Essex County.
Sheriff Coppinger’s incredible experience within law enforcement became apparent as soon as he took office.
Housing prisoners sentenced to the House of Correction is only part of the job of Sheriff. He has made it his mission to help end the revolving door of incarceration. The many programs he has put in place to allow inmates an opportunity to assist them transitioning back into society and to function and contribute once released are on the cutting edge of corrections.
In addition to the sentenced inmates, Sheriff Coppinger’s department has well over 400 detainees awaiting trial. These individuals are charged with the most serious and vicious crimes under the law.
Sheriff Coppinger was unfortunately also tasked with leading his department through the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we all hope that we are done with the most serious part of it, the virus continues to present daily obstacles for those of us in corrections, law enforcement and the judiciary.
Simply put, without Sheriff Coppinger and his staff, the criminal justice system would have collapsed in Essex County. His department was able to react and perform, often with only a moment’s notice, to ensure that our courts could operate as efficiently as possible under conditions that were never anticipated.
Sheriff Coppinger, through his experience, dedication and leadership, has made the Essex County Sheriff’s Department one of the best departments not only in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, but in the nation.
The citizens of Essex County need Sheriff Kevin Coppinger now more than ever.
Thomas H. Driscoll, Jr., Esq.
Essex County Clerk
of Courts and Magistrate
