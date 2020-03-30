To the editor:
While I can understand some of the precautions being undertaken in regards to COVID-19, what I don’t understand is the pessimism and gloom by some of the supposedly top authorities on infectious diseases in the country. I am specifically referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
What purpose does it serve to the people of the United States for him to say that he would not be surprised if the virus that causes COVID-19 returns by the fall?
He also states that he expects 1 to 2 million people in the United States to be infected by the virus, and that 100,000 to 200,000 people to die from COVID-19.
Such rhetoric serves no meaningful purpose but to heighten the fear and pandemonium even further than already exhibited. According to Centers for Disease Control statistics, 16,000 to 61,000 Americans die in the U.S. annually from the flu. What makes this particular virus more unusual than other types of flu?
As of this writing, approximately 2,300 Americans have died from the pandemic. While every life is precious, this is far from the 100,000 to 200,000 predicted by Dr. Fauci.
Maybe it is time for a 79-year-old, gloom-and-doom doctor to retire.
Steven Zottu
Bradford